The Colorado Avalanche, including Cale Makar, will be in action Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Makar are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cale Makar vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Makar has averaged 22:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Makar has a goal in seven games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in 17 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points 12 times.

Makar has an assist in 16 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 4 34 Points 1 7 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

