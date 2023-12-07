The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) will aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Jets (+110) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 23 times this season, and have gone 15-8 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado has a 13-7 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 57.4% chance to win.

In 14 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 89 (4th) Goals 77 (15th) 72 (15th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 15 (20th) 14 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.

Colorado hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 89 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 72 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.