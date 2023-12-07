Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) have eight players on the injury report, including Cale Makar, for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Cale Makar D Questionable Lower Body Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Lower Body Valeri Nichushkin RW Questionable Illness Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Vladislav Namestnikov C Questionable Lower Body Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (89 total, 3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+17) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 77 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

Winnipeg's total of 65 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is sixth-best in the league.

They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Jets (+125) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.