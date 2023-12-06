In a Wednesday college basketball slate that features plenty of competitive matchups, the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Iowa State Cyclones is a game to watch.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Towson Tigers

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: SECU Arena

SECU Arena Location: Towson, Maryland

How to Watch George Washington vs. Towson

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Reitz Arena

Reitz Arena Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Bryant vs. Loyola (MD)

Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Location: Athens, Georgia

How to Watch Troy vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network +

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Banterra Center

Banterra Center Location: Carbondale, Illinois

How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. North Texas Eagles

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Location: Denton, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. North Texas

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena Location: Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky

Lamar Cardinals vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Location: College Station, Texas

How to Watch Lamar vs. Texas A&M

TV: SEC Network +

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Foster Auditorium

Foster Auditorium Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama

TV: SEC Network +

Yale Bulldogs vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Island Federal Credit Union Arena Location: Stony Brook, New York

How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Montana Grizzlies

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Dahlberg Arena Location: Missoula, Montana

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. Montana