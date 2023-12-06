When the Houston Rockets (8-9) and Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) play at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Fred VanVleet and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSOK

Space City Home Network, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Thunder beat the Mavericks 126-120. With 23 points, Jalen Williams was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Williams 23 5 5 1 0 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17 3 9 5 1 2 Cason Wallace 15 6 0 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Chet Holmgren adds 17.6 points per game, plus 8 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Thunder receive 12 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 5.7 boards and 4.2 assists.

The Thunder get 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Williams.

Luguentz Dort provides the Thunder 10.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch Alperen Sengun, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.8 4.7 6.3 2.6 1 1.4 Chet Holmgren 18.8 8.2 2.8 0.9 2.2 1.7 Josh Giddey 11.8 5.8 3.8 0.9 0.6 0.9 Jalen Williams 13.4 2.5 2.7 0.6 0.2 1 Isaiah Joe 11.7 3 1.3 1 0.6 3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.