The Houston Rockets (8-9) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) after winning eight straight home games.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.

The Thunder record 12.5 more points per game (119.7) than the Rockets give up (107.2).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 13-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have fared better at home this year, putting up 121.3 points per game, compared to 118 per game in away games.

Oklahoma City is surrendering 115.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.5 more points than it is allowing on the road (106.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have played worse at home this season, draining 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.3 per game and a 44.9% percentage away from home.

Thunder Injuries