At Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Houston Rockets (8-9) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSOK.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Space City Home Network and BSOK Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Thunder average 119.7 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +159 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.1 points per game (26th in NBA) and give up 107.2 per outing (third in league).

These two teams rack up 229.8 points per game between them, 4.3 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 218.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Houston has covered 12 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Thunder and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +5000 +2000 - Rockets +30000 +8000 -

