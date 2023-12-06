The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 17 points, nine assists and five steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-120 win versus the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gilgeous-Alexander's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.9 30.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 4.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.3 PRA -- 41.9 41.8 PR -- 35.6 35.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 10.9 shots per game, which adds up to 23.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the best squad in the league, allowing 23 assists per contest.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 29 2 6 0 2 0 2/4/2023 30 42 4 6 0 2 3 2/1/2023 34 24 8 4 0 0 3 11/26/2022 28 32 3 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.