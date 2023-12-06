The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) face the Denver Nuggets (14-7) at Crypto.com Arena on December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Denver has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.

The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up.

Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.

The Clippers put up an average of 112.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets give up.

Los Angeles is 6-4 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 121.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 109.1 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played worse at home this year, surrendering 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.2 in away games.

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.6 more threes per game (13) than in away games (10.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers average 111.2 points per game at home, 3.3 fewer points than away (114.5). Defensively they give up 103.3 per game, 12.1 fewer points than away (115.4).

Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (103.3 per game) than away (115.4).

The Clippers pick up 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.3) than on the road (23.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Aaron Gordon Questionable Heel Jamal Murray Questionable Ankle

Clippers Injuries