The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Dort produced 10 points in a 126-120 win against the Mavericks.

Below we will break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.3 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 15.7 11.6 PR -- 14.4 10.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Rockets

Dort is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Dort's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 107.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are 18th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets give up 23 assists per game, best in the league.

The Rockets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 15 3 3 1 0 1 11/26/2022 14 3 3 2 1 0 1

