How to Watch the Kansas vs. Houston Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 55 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks allow.
- Houston Christian is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
- The Jayhawks put up only 3.3 more points per game (69) than the Huskies give up (65.7).
- Kansas is 3-1 when scoring more than 65.7 points.
- Houston Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.
- This year the Jayhawks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies shoot 37% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks concede.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
- S'Mya Nichols: 12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UConn
|L 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 67-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 63-52
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
