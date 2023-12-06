The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 55 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks allow.

Houston Christian is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

The Jayhawks put up only 3.3 more points per game (69) than the Huskies give up (65.7).

Kansas is 3-1 when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Houston Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.

This year the Jayhawks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies shoot 37% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks concede.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) S'Mya Nichols: 12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Kansas Schedule