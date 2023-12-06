Kansas vs. Houston Christian December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
Kansas vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 14.7 PTS, 10 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 3 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 18.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 13 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
