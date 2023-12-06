The Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) welcome in the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score an average of 75.1 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 52.5 points, McNeese is 3-4.

Kansas State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The Wildcats record 71.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cowgirls give up.

When McNeese allows fewer than 71.9 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Cowgirls give up.

The Cowgirls' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 18.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 BLK, 62.5 FG%

18.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 BLK, 62.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 10.5 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Gabby Gregory: 6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

6.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Gisela Sanchez: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Kansas State Schedule