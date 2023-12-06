Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) against the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-47 in favor of Kansas State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Wildcats took care of business in their most recent game 79-37 against Jackson State on Friday.

Kansas State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 94, McNeese 47

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-58, it was their best win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 85) on November 19

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 107) on December 1

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 119) on November 24

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 18.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 BLK, 62.5 FG%

18.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 BLK, 62.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 10.5 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Gabby Gregory: 6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.6 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

6.6 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Gisela Sanchez: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 52.5 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

