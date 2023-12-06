Wednesday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) and the Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) clashing at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-50 victory for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Jayhawks suffered a 63-52 loss to Texas A&M.

Kansas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, Houston Christian 50

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks captured their best win of the season on November 30, when they defeated the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 143 in our computer rankings, 67-56.

The Jayhawks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on November 30

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 250) on November 8

70-61 over UMKC (No. 253) on November 18

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) S'Mya Nichols: 12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 69 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball.

