Josh Giddey and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be matching up versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 126-120 win over the Mavericks (his last game) Giddey produced 10 points.

We're going to examine Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 11.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 5.8 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.8 PRA -- 21.9 21.4 PR -- 17.7 17.6



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Giddey has made 5.1 shots per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Giddey's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 107.2 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 23.0 per contest, best in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 13 3 6 0 1 1 2/4/2023 28 17 8 10 1 1 3 2/1/2023 38 20 8 8 2 1 1 11/26/2022 28 18 5 2 0 0 1

