Chet Holmgren and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Holmgren, in his previous game (December 2 win against the Mavericks), produced 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

With prop bets in place for Holmgren, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 18.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 8.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA -- 28.2 29.8 PR -- 25.6 27 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Holmgren has made 6.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.3 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 107.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Rockets are 18th in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 23 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11.4 makes per contest, sixth in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.