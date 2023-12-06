Big 12 teams will be in action in five games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowgirls at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Long Beach State Beach at Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 LHN

