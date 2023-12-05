If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wyandotte County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

JC Harmon High School at Olathe Northwest High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyandotte High School at Blue Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Heights High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5

8:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ward High School at Rossville High School