Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wyandotte County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
JC Harmon High School at Olathe Northwest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyandotte High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Heights High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ward High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
