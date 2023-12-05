Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wilson County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredonia High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.