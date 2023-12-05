Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wabaunsee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wabaunsee County, Kansas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Heights High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyndon High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
