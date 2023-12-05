On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Valeri Nichushkin going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken 10 shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated five goals and one assist.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.