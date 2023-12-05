Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sumner County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Classical School Of Wichita at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway Springs High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulvane High School at Labette County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Altamont, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
