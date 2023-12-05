Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Shawnee County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seaman High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Heights High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centralia High School at Cair Paravel Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's Academy at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ward High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
