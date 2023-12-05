High school basketball is happening today in Shawnee County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seaman High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Heights High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Centralia High School at Cair Paravel Latin School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary's Academy at Topeka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5

8:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ward High School at Rossville High School