Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sedgwick County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Wichita Southeast High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Classical School Of Wichita at Belle Plaine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita North High School at Wichita Heights High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Garden Plain, KS

Garden Plain, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Northwest High School at Wichita South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover Central High School at Campus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Haysville, KS

Haysville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Arkansas City High School at Clearwater High School