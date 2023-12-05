Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sedgwick County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Wichita Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Classical School Of Wichita at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita North High School at Wichita Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Northwest High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover Central High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Haysville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas City High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Clearwater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
