Ryan Johansen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Johansen against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Ryan Johansen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 14:46 on the ice per game.

Johansen has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In seven of 24 games this year, Johansen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Johansen has had an assist in one of 24 games this year.

Johansen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 10 Points 0 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

