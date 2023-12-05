Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johansen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansen stats and insights
- In seven of 24 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- Johansen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.