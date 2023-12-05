Ross Colton will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks play on Tuesday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Colton's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ross Colton vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton has averaged 13:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Colton has a goal in seven of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Colton has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Colton has an assist in five of 24 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Colton has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Colton Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 4 12 Points 5 7 Goals 2 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.