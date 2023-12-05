Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Rice County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Inman High School at Lyons High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lyons, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.