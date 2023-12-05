Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawatomie County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pottawatomie County, Kansas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oskaloosa High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Onaga, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
