Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osage County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Osage County, Kansas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osage County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyndon High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.