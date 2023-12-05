Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Marshall County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Heights High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Marysville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
