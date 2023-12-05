Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
Can we count on Kurtis MacDermid finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, MacDermid scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).
- MacDermid has no points on the power play.
- MacDermid averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|3:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|2:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|6:15
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|5:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|3:06
|Away
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
