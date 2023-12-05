Can we count on Kurtis MacDermid finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, MacDermid scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).
  • MacDermid has no points on the power play.
  • MacDermid averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1
10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

