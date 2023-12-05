The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) visit the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) after losing four straight road games. The Jayhawks are double-digit favorites by 27.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Kansas vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -27.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points three times.

The average point total in Kansas' contests this year is 144.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Kansas (4-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 17.1% more often than UMKC (2-3-0) this season.

Kansas vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 42.9% 79.8 151.8 64.8 133.4 144.9 UMKC 2 40% 72.0 151.8 68.6 133.4 138.1

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks average 79.8 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.6 the Kangaroos allow.

When Kansas puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Kansas vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 UMKC 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Kansas vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas UMKC 15-1 Home Record 6-8 7-4 Away Record 3-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

