The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson: 22.0 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 19.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
88th 75.4 Points Scored 64.4 338th
118th 68.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
90th 33.2 Rebounds 33.4 79th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
219th 7.0 3pt Made 5.9 320th
15th 16.4 Assists 9.3 361st
200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.