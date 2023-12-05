The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 22.0 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.0 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kevin McCullar: 19.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Dajuan Harris: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 64.4 338th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 33.4 79th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 5.9 320th 15th 16.4 Assists 9.3 361st 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.7 265th

