Tuesday's game between the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) and UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 82-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 82, UMKC 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-19.8)

Kansas (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Kansas' record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while UMKC's is 2-3-0. The Jayhawks have hit the over in three games, while Kangaroos games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 79.8 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (55th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 80th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.8 per outing.

Kansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) while shooting 38.5% from deep (32nd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 29.6%.

The Jayhawks average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (58th in college basketball), and give up 82.7 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

Kansas has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (249th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.