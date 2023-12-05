The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UMKC matchup.

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. UMKC Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jayhawks games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

UMKC has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Kangaroos games have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Kansas is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (16th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

