How to Watch Kansas vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) travel to face the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.
- Kansas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 79th.
- The Jayhawks put up 79.8 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.6 the Kangaroos allow.
- When Kansas scores more than 68.6 points, it is 7-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.