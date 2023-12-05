The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) host the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-3) after winning three straight home games. The Villanova Wildcats are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Every game Kansas State has played this season has gone over 142.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Kansas State's games this season has been 157.0, 14.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Kansas State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 4 57.1% 74.3 157.1 64.9 139.2 136.1 Kansas State 7 100% 82.8 157.1 74.3 139.2 150.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Kansas State Wildcats score 17.9 more points per game (82.8) than the Villanova Wildcats give up to opponents (64.9).

Kansas State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 3-4-0 3-4 4-3-0 Kansas State 3-4-0 1-1 5-2-0

Kansas State vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Kansas State 10-4 Home Record 15-1 5-9 Away Record 4-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.