The Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) will face the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Tylor Perry: 19.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cam Carter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 13.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William McNair: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

  • Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas State vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 69.6 224th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.7 49th
8th 17.0 Assists 11.1 324th
311th 13.3 Turnovers 9.4 11th

