The Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) will face the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Tylor Perry: 19.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Carter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 13.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK William McNair: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 69.6 224th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.7 49th 8th 17.0 Assists 11.1 324th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.