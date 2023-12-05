Kansas State vs. Villanova December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) will face the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.
Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Tylor Perry: 19.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Carter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 13.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William McNair: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas State vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|8th
|17.0
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
