Tuesday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) and No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-3) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Kansas State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Villanova 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.0)

Kansas State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Both Kansas State and Villanova are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-2-0 and the Villanova Wildcats are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 82.8 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball while giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It is recording 37.0 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.5 per outing.

Kansas State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Kansas State Wildcats' 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 120th in college basketball, and the 87.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 129th in college basketball.

Kansas State has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (309th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (110th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.