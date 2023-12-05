Kansas State vs. Villanova: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Kansas State vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-2.5)
|142.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-2.5)
|141.5
|-140
|+116
Kansas State vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Kansas State Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Villanova has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Villanova Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
