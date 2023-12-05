The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Villanova (-2.5) 142.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Villanova (-2.5) 141.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Villanova Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Villanova has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Villanova Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.