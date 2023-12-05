The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kansas State vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM Villanova (-2.5) 142.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Villanova (-2.5) 141.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Villanova has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Villanova Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

