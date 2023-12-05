The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas State Stats Insights

  • The Kansas State Wildcats' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Villanova Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Villanova Wildcats sit at 179th.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats' 82.8 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 64.9 the Villanova Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Kansas State is 6-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.
  • The Kansas State Wildcats gave up 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Kansas State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Central Arkansas W 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/28/2023 Oral Roberts W 88-78 Bramlage Coliseum
12/2/2023 North Alabama W 75-74 Bramlage Coliseum
12/5/2023 Villanova - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Nebraska - Bramlage Coliseum

