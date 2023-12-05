How to Watch Kansas State vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Kansas State Wildcats' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Villanova Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Kansas State Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Villanova Wildcats sit at 179th.
- The Kansas State Wildcats' 82.8 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 64.9 the Villanova Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Kansas State is 6-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.
- The Kansas State Wildcats gave up 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Kansas State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 88-78
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|North Alabama
|W 75-74
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
