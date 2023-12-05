The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Villanova Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Villanova Wildcats sit at 179th.

The Kansas State Wildcats' 82.8 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 64.9 the Villanova Wildcats allow to opponents.

Kansas State is 6-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.

The Kansas State Wildcats gave up 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Kansas State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule