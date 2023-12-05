On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Josh Manson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • Manson has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).
  • Manson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

