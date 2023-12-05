Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Josh Manson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Manson stats and insights
- Manson has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).
- Manson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.