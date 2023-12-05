Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
JC Harmon High School at Olathe Northwest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyandotte High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School - St. Joseph at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa High School at Olathe East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eudora, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.