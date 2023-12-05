We have high school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5

3:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Blue Valley High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 5

4:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

JC Harmon High School at Olathe Northwest High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Blue Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyandotte High School at Blue Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School - St. Joseph at Shawnee Mission North High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa High School at Olathe East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Valley High School at Eudora High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Eudora, KS

Eudora, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka High School at De Soto High School