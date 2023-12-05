Can we expect Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal versus the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

