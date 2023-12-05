Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jefferson County, Kansas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Royal Valley High School at Jefferson West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Meriden, KS
- Conference: Big Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oskaloosa High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Onaga, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
