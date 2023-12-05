Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackson County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Jackson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Valley High School at Jefferson West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Meriden, KS
- Conference: Big Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
