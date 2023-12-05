Jackson County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5

3:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Valley High School at Jefferson West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Meriden, KS

Meriden, KS Conference: Big Seven

Big Seven How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy