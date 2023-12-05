Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Fredrik Olofsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:23
|Home
|W 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
