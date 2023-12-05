Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottawa High School at Olathe East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.